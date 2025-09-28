Air quality in city moderate

New Delhi: The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a partly cloudy sky, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 80 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 160, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.