Air quality in city moderate

New Delhi: The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius, with the weather office predicting a mainly clear sky.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate' category at 9 am on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 123, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.