Air quality in city moderate

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a warm morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature settling at 26 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 63 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to touch around 39 degrees Celsius.

The national capital's air quality was in the moderate category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 147, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.