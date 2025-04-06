Air quality in city moderate

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 1.5 notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 43 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 39 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The weather department has forecast heatwave conditions for the next two days in Delhi.

According to the six-day forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital will experience heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature ranging between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was in the moderate category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 198 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'