Air quality improves to ‘satisfactory’

New Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday improved from the ‘poor’ category to a ‘satisfactory’ level just one day after registering concerning pollution levels on Thursday.

On Thursday, the AQI was recorded in the “satisfactory” category with a reading of 97, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

With the monsoon bon its way out, Delhi residents experienced a significant decline in air quality on Wednesday with an AQI of 235.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the national Capital on Thursday settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the humidity was 62 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Friday with light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.