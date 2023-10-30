Air quality dips, ailments up

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality hit a three-year low on Dussehra this year, with the average PM2.5 concentration reaching 101 micrograms per cubic meter resulting in higher demand for inhalers among residents.



Dr Karan Madan, Pulmonologist at AIIMS, told Millennium Post, “The demand for inhalers has increased drastically in the wake of the poor air quality. We have also seen an increase in the number of people with acute asthma attacks, and many of these patients are now being put on high doses of steroids. Even healthy people are now complaining of asthma-like symptoms. This is likely due to the high levels of pollutants in the air.”

The rise in air pollution has had severe consequences for public health, with hospitals across Delhi witnessing a surge in emergency visits during periods of increased pollution.

This is significantly higher than the levels recorded on Dussehra in 2022 (89 micrograms per cubic meter) and 2021 (93 micrograms per cubic meter).

One of the key reasons for the poor air quality on Dussehra this year is the festival’s late timing in October. When the festival falls later in the year, the meteorological conditions are more favourable for pollution build-up. This is because the wind speeds are lower and the temperatures are cooler, which traps pollutants in the air.

Another key reason for the poor air quality is the widespread burning of firecrackers during Dussehra celebrations. Firecrackers emit a variety of harmful pollutants into the air, including particulate

matter, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides. These pollutants can cause a range of health problems, including respiratory infections, heart disease, and cancer.

Compounding the problem, several reports of firecracker burning were recorded in various parts of Delhi on the day of the festival, further contributing to the already severe air pollution issue.

Despite a comprehensive ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers within the city, the tradition of burning Raavan’s effigy with crackers persisted in prominent locations like Amar Colony Market, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden and others.