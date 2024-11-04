Air pollution: More than 54,000 vehicles fined and 56 construction sites shut in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported the progress done by authorities in Delhi-NCR have intensified pollution control measures under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)

since October 15, targeting construction sites, road dust, vehicle emissions, and industrial pollution in a bid to improve air quality.

With Delhi-NCR’s air quality deteriorating, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has enforced Stages I and II of the GRAP aiming to mitigate pollution across the region. To coordinate and oversee these actions, the CAQM established a GRAP Monitoring Control Room on October 15, 2024, operational daily to ensure swift communication with state agencies through a dedicated WhatsApp group.

A significant area of focus has been curbing dust pollution from construction and demolition (C&D) sites. Over 7,000 inspections were conducted at these sites, leading to environmental penalties for 597 violators and shutdowns at 56 locations due to severe non-compliance with air quality standards.

This crackdown signals a strict stance against unregulated construction activity, which is a major pollutant, stated CAQM in its official statement.

Authorities have also bolstered efforts to manage road dust, deploying Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs), Water Sprinklers (WS), and Anti-Smog Guns (ASGs) daily across the region. In Delhi alone, an average of 81 MRSMs were deployed each day, while Haryana and Uttar Pradesh each used 36 daily. Roughly 600 water sprinklers and ASGs are also in action every day to suppress dust at key locations.

To address vehicular emissions, authorities issued over 54,000 fines for vehicles lacking Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and impounded approximately 3,900 overaged vehicles. Inspections also targeted improper transport of C&D waste.

Efforts to curb illegal waste management saw over 5,300 inspections for illegal dumping sites and immediate penalties for MSW burning, while the industrial sector faced crackdowns on polluting units. Authorities inspected

approximately 1,400 industries and 1,300 diesel generator (DG) sets, issuing penalties and closure orders to non-compliant units.