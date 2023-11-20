Air pollution levels down but stay vigilant: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Environment minister Gopal Rai acknowledged the improvement in Delhi’s pollution levels but emphasised the need for continued vigilance.



While addressing the media on Sunday, Rai informed that in response to the improved air quality, GRAP-4 restrictions have been lifted, as ordered by the CAQM. However, he underscored that restrictions under GRAP-1, GRAP-2, and GRAP-3 would remain in effect.

Rai clarified, “The ban on construction and demolition works will remain in force. Also, the ban on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel will continue. Only CNG, electric and BS-VI buses can come to Delhi.”

While GRAP-4 restrictions included a ban on the entry of trucks, Rai revealed that this ban has been lifted based on the current air quality status. Nevertheless, the minister cautioned that specific limitations persist.

He stated, “The ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi under GRAP-3 will remain in force. Some departments are exempted from the ban on construction and demolition, but they will have to follow the guidelines issued for construction and demolition.”

Departments exempted from the construction ban include railway stations, metros, airports, national security-related sites, inter-state bus stands, hospitals, roads, highways, flyovers, electricity, sewer lines, and sanitation projects. Interior works like plumbing, electrical fitting, and furniture work within Delhi are also exempted.

Highlighting the specifics of the construction ban, Rai emphasised, “There will be a complete restriction on all structural construction activities, including building activities. The act of demolishing will be prohibited. At construction and demolition sites, loading and unloading will be prohibited.” Rai concluded by urging Delhiites and residents of northern India

to remain cautious despite the lowered pollution levels. He acknowledged that the pollution levels in Delhi have shown continuous improvement over the last two days, with

the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290.

He also urged special monitoring of pollution hotspots and emphasised continuous water sprinkling efforts to combat pollution effectively.