Air pollution: Delhi govt to deploy smog guns, sprinklers year-round

New Delhi: In a move to combat pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss measures for controlling air pollution in the Capital.

The meeting was attended by Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials from key departments, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Traffic Police,

and the Revenue Department. The discussion focused on addressing major sources of pollution and implementing long-term solutions to improve air quality in the city.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that smog guns and sprinklers would now be deployed on Delhi’s roads throughout the year, except during the monsoon season, to help reduce dust pollution. She emphasised the need for strict enforcement at Delhi’s border areas to check vehicle emissions and directed officials to take immediate action.

“To curb dust pollution in the Capital, sprinklers and smog guns will be stationed on Delhi’s roads year-round, except during monsoon. Additionally, enforcement teams at border areas will be strengthened to monitor vehicle emissions,” she said.

She further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government has intensified efforts to combat air pollution. “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have accelerated our fight against air pollution. Under the Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra, all necessary preparations have begun to make Delhi cleaner and pollution-free,” she said.

To ensure better road maintenance, the chief minister directed all road-owning agencies, including MCD, PWD, and DDA, to submit weekly reports on road repairs and cleanliness. She stressed the importance of regular inspections and strict monitoring to keep roads well-maintained. “All relevant departments must submit weekly reports on road repairs and cleaning operations. Officials will also conduct regular inspections to ensure roads are well-maintained,” she added.

Another key measure announced during the meeting was the installation of digital display boards at Delhi’s border entry points to raise awareness about pollution and its impact. CM Gupta said that external vehicle emissions contribute significantly to air pollution and that stricter enforcement is necessary. “The government is taking all necessary steps to protect Delhi residents from air pollution. External vehicle emissions are a major contributing factor, and we are strengthening enforcement to address this issue,” she stated.

She also instructed all concerned departments to submit their detailed action plans within a week to ensure the swift implementation of pollution control measures. She reiterated that the government is committed to taking all necessary steps to improve air quality and protect residents from the harmful effects of pollution.