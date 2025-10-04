Air India shifts select domestic flights to T-2 from October 26

New Delhi: Air India will move 60 of its 180 daily domestic flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to Terminal 2 (T2) from 26 October 2025, while Air India Express will operate all its domestic flights from the upgraded Terminal 1 (T1). The changes come as Terminal 3 (T3) undergoes expansion to increase international passenger capacity, reducing domestic flight space.

Air India flights to and from T2 will be renumbered in four digits with a ‘1’ prefix (AI1XXX) to help passengers identify their departure terminal. All international flights of both airlines will continue to operate from T3.

Passengers with connecting flights will be provided inter-terminal transfers between T1, T2 and T3. Through-checked baggage will be automatically transferred, eliminating the need for recheck. Delhi International Airport (DIAL) will run a free shuttle every 10 minutes, while passengers requiring special assistance can avail buggy rides between T2 and T3.

Air India and Air India Express are notifying affected passengers via registered contact details. Ground staff in distinctive t-shirts will assist passengers with terminal navigation. Travellers are advised to verify flight and terminal details through airline websites, apps or customer service.

The Air India group, which includes the full-service Air India and low-cost Air India Express, operates over 300 aircraft to 55 domestic and 45 international destinations. Since returning to Tata Sons in 2022, the airline has been undergoing a major transformation, including fleet expansion, mergers with Air Asia India and Vistara, and infrastructure upgrades such as a new flying school and maintenance base.