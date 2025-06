NEW DELHI: Retired employees of Air India held a solemn prayer meeting at India International Centre to honour the victims of the tragic June 12 crash of flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London.

Former CMDs Ashwani Lohani and Sunil Arora were among the attendees.

Hundreds of retired staff joined online. The gathering expressed deep condolences to grieving families and paid heartfelt tribute to

all lives lost.