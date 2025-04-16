Air hostess alleges sexual assault while on ventilator at Ggm hosp

Gurugram: An air hostess has accused hospital staff of sexually assaulting her while she was on ventilator support at a private hospital in Gurugram on April 6.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Sadar Police Station.

According to the police, the incident came to light on April 13 when the 46-year-old woman disclosed the assault to her husband after being discharged from the hospital, prompting him to alert authorities.

The woman, who had traveled to Gurugram for training on behalf of her company, was initially hospitalised following a drowning incident that caused her health to deteriorate.

She was later transferred to another hospital on April 5 for further treatment. On April 6, while in the ICU and unable to speak or move due to the ventilator, the woman alleges that she was sexually assaulted by some hospital staff members.

She claims to have been unconscious at the time, with two nurses present in the room.

Upon her discharge on April 13, the victim reported the assault to her husband, who subsequently contacted the police.

A case was registered at the Sadar Police Station, and an investigation is underway. Police are examining CCTV footage and reviewing the duty roster to identify the perpetrators.

Authorities have confirmed that the police have already recorded the statement of the accused before a magistrate.

A police spokesman stated that efforts to identify and arrest those responsible are progressing. Meanwhile, the hospital has declined to comment on the allegations, and its security staff has denied any knowledge of the incident.

The case has drawn significant attention, and the investigation is ongoing as police work to ensure accountability for the alleged assault.