Air Force Station staff hangs himself in park

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man posted at air force station was found hanged inside a park near south Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium on Sunday, police said.



Akhileshwar Mishra was posted at the Race Course Air Force Station here and

hailed from a village in Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

A suicide note found on him is being analysed, police said.

According to the suicide note, dated July 1, Mishra said he was not under any fear of distress only that the did not “fit” into the world and was defrauded by a stranger.

The hanged body of Mishra was spotted early Sunday morning by some parkgoers who informed the police around 5.40 am.

“When our police team reached the spot, the man was found hanging inside the park opposite gate no 7 of the Thyagaraj Stadium. Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the family has been informed,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

Enquiry revealed that the man had come alone to the park late Saturday night, police said. No foul play is suspected yet.

The man is survived by his parents, wife, and two children, they added.