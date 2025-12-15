Air crisis: CAQM flags dust, halts outdoor sports

New Delhi: Amid a sharp deterioration in air quality across Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has initiated a field inspection that revealed widespread dust and waste accumulation on city roads.

The directive comes alongside strict enforcement measures under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and an immediate suspension of all outdoor physical sports activities, warning that exposure to polluted air poses a “serious health risk to children.”

On December 12, CAQM deployed 19 inspection teams to assess 136 road stretches under the Delhi Development Authority’s jurisdiction. According to the Commission, 15 stretches showed high levels of visible dust, while 38 recorded moderate dust intensity. Accumulation of municipal solid waste was found on 55 stretches, construction and demolition waste on 53, and six stretches showed evidence of open burning of waste or biomass. The Commission said these observations point to “recurring negligence” and highlighted the need for stronger dust mitigation and waste management measures.

The CAQM stressed that such conditions directly contribute to rising particulate matter levels and aggravate air pollution in the Capital. It called for intensified mechanical sweeping, timely removal of dust and waste, better maintenance of road shoulders and central verges, and wider deployment of water-sprinkling and dust-suppression

systems. The Commission said focused action was also required to prevent incidents of open burning across all road stretches maintained by the DDA. The Commission also issued a separate directive on Saturday ordering the immediate suspension of all outdoor physical sports activities in Delhi and NCR states. In a letter to the chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, CAQM said it was concerned that “some schools and institutions in Delhi-NCR were still holding outdoor sports activities” despite earlier instructions issued in line with a Supreme Court order dated November 19. It warned that continuing such activities during periods of poor air quality poses a “serious health risk to children” and is “contrary to the spirit and intent” of its directions.

As pollution levels rose sharply due to unfavourable weather conditions, CAQM also invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The strictest stage includes a complete ban on construction and demolition activities across Delhi-NCR, restrictions on the entry of trucks into Delhi except for essential services, and a ban on Delhi-registered diesel heavy goods vehicles of BS-IV and below. Schools have been advised to operate in a hybrid mode, allowing students to attend online where possible.

The Commission reiterated that targeted inspections and enforcement drives will continue to ensure compliance and curb pollution sources across the region.