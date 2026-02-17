AINAA 2026 to bring media voices, students together

NEW DELHI: The 13th edition of AINAA, the annual journalism festival of the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (MCRC), Jamia Millia Islamia, is on February 16 and 17. Organised by students of the M.A. Convergent Journalism programme, the two-day event aims to create a vibrant platform for dialogue between aspiring journalists and seasoned media professionals.



The festival will host over 15 speakers from diverse segments of the media industry, including senior journalists, filmmakers, authors and digital content creators.

The schedule includes panel discussions, keynote sessions, documentary screenings and a curated photo exhibition, offering participants a multidimensional view of contemporary media practices.

Veteran journalist Saeed Naqvi will deliver the keynote address, while a town hall interaction with Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor of India Today, is expected to draw significant attention.

Among other prominent speakers are Smita Sharma, Poonam Agarwal, Chinki Sinha and Mariyam Alavi. Emerging digital media voices such as Priyanshi Sharma, Shadab Moizee, Asad Rehman, Seraj Ali, Zoya Hussain and Hera Rizwan will also participate.

The AJK MCRC, recognised as a premier institution for journalism and mass communication studies in Asia, introduced its Master’s programme in Convergent Journalism in 2007. The festival will also showcase final-year student projects, highlighting innovative

storytelling formats.

Over the years, AINAA has evolved into an important forum fostering critical engagement between academia and the

media industry.