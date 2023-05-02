AIIMS will allow contractors from PSUs to participate in tender process

new delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), Delhi has taken a decision to allow contractors impaneled with MES, railways, and other central PSUs to participate in the tendering process for increasing transparency and competition in their engineering contracts.



According to an office memorandum issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas, the engineering contracting system is also going to be modified. One team of engineers is going to prepare the estimates and finalize the tender while the other team will monitor the execution of the contract and make payment to the contractors in a timely manner. It is going to ensure dual checks and double vigilance in the system.

The memorandum also states that the contractors registered with Military Engineer Services (MES), railways, and other central PSUs are going to be allowed to participate in the tenders apart from the contractors registered with Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Also, the user certification is also going to be recorded by junior engineers after the completion of the work and final payments will only be made to the contractors after the user satisfaction is placed on record.

The memorandum further states that the users shall objectively provide feedback on the quality of work done and shall not ask for items beyond standard entitlement/contract terms and conditions. The information on all tenders floated by the engineering section is going to be published on the official website of AIIMS and the details of all engineering contracts are going to be published on the ‘Digital Library System’ which has been implemented for AIIMS by CDAC as a part of the eFinancial Management

solution.