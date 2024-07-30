AIIMS warns of contaminated food and water risks amid rise in Hepatitis A cases

NEW DELHI: Doctors at AIIMS-Delhi have cautioned people against consuming contaminated food and water, the prime cause of Hepatitis A, cases of which have seen a rise in the national capital in the past few weeks.

The hospital is seeing an increase in the number of hepatitis A cases, with the majority of the patients being children and those in the age-group of 18-25, Dr Shalimar, professor in the gastroenterology department at the institute said during a press conference.

Hepatitis A and E, both of which are mainly transmitted through drinking water contaminated with faecal matter, are self-limiting infections and do not require any specific anti-viral drugs for treatment and are managed symptomatically, Dr Pramod Garg, head of the gastroenterology department said.

“The spread of hepatitis A and E can be largely prevented by ensuring access to safe and clean drinking water, safe food handling practices and by maintaining good hygiene,” Dr Garg said.

A study conducted by the Department of Gastroenterology, AIIMS, New Delhi has shown that Hepatitis A and E together constitute 30 per cent of the cases of acute liver failure, a condition with a high mortality of over 50 per cent, he said.

Hepatitis B and C viruses cause chronic liver disease and together are the most common cause of liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and viral-hepatitis-related deaths, Dr Deepak Gunjan, additional professor in the department, said during the press meet.

Hepatitis B and C infections occur through exposure to infected blood, for example, unscreened blood transfusions, mother-to-child transmission during birth and delivery, unsafe sexual practices and injectable drug use, he said.

Dr. Shalimar notes that hepatitis B requires long-term treatment, while hepatitis C can be cured in over 95% of cases with a 3-month course of antiviral drugs. Severe cases, such as liver failure or advanced cirrhosis, may need a liver transplant.

Beyond viral infections, liver damage can result from an unhealthy lifestyle, excessive alcohol, drug use, and autoimmune diseases.

Excess fat in the liver, often from obesity, diabetes, or a sedentary lifestyle, can also contribute to long-term liver damage, according to Dr. Samagra Agarwal.

World Hepatitis Day 2024’s theme, “It’s Time for Action,” underscores the urgent need to cut new hepatitis infections and related deaths, aiming for global elimination by 2030. The WHO reports that 10 countries, including India, account for 66% of viral hepatitis cases. India alone has about 40 million people with chronic Hepatitis B and 6 to 12 million with Hepatitis C.

The WHO aims for a 90% reduction in new infections and a 65% reduction in deaths by 2030.

India’s National Viral Hepatitis Control Program offers free vaccines and treatments and recommends testing for those at risk, including healthcare workers, those receiving blood transfusions, and

pregnant women.