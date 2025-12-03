AIIMS warns: Bad air hitting your joints

New Delhi: As Delhi continues to grapple with hazardous air quality each winter, health experts are warning of a lesser-known but rapidly growing danger the impact of air pollution on joint health. Specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and leading rheumatologists have observed that prolonged exposure to PM2.5 and other toxic pollutants may trigger inflammatory and autoimmune responses that affect the joints even before symptoms become visible.

How pollution inflames the body beyond lungs and heart

According to experts, ultra fine particulate matter such as PM2.5 can penetrate deep into the lungs and subsequently enter the bloodstream. Once circulated throughout the body, these particles can spark widespread inflammation and oxidative stress. This, doctors say, disrupts normal immune functioning and may lead to the formation of autoantibodies early markers of autoimmune diseases such as Rheumatoid Arthritis.

This means joint damage can begin silently, without pain, swelling, or stiffness. Individuals who appear healthy and have no family history of arthritis may gradually develop autoimmune joint disorders simply due to chronic exposure to polluted air.

Rheumatoid Arthritis cases rising in polluted zones

Doctors at the recent annual conference of the Indian Rheumatology Association noted a visible increase in Rheumatoid Arthritis cases in Delhi NCR. Hospitals across the city report that joint-related complaints surge particularly during the winter pollution season, when smog and cold weather combine to worsen inflammation.

Several experts have highlighted that patients from -high-pollution neighbourhoods are now showing early signs of joint degeneration and immunological abnormalities, suggesting that environmental factors are increasingly overpowering genetic predisposition.

Cold weather + smog: A high-risk combination

Low temperatures tighten muscles and reduce blood circulation around joints. When coupled with toxic air full of PM2.5, the risk of inflammation multiplies. Doctors warn that this seasonal “double impact” may explain why many Delhi residents experience sudden stiffness and joint discomfort during smoggy months.

What residents can do

Health experts recommend reducing early-morning outdoor exposure, wearing N95 masks, improving indoor air filtration, and maintaining regular exercise to support joint mobility. While these steps may not eliminate the health risks altogether, they can help reduce long-term damage.