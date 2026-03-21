AIIMS to study link between lung cancer, pollution

NEW DELHI: AIIMS-Delhi is studying links between exposure to air pollution, particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5), and the risk of lung cancer under its AIRCARE study, led by Dr Abhishek Shankar. The study will analyse 1,615 lung cancer patients and an equal number of controls from families



across Delhi-NCR.

Researchers will use cohort and case-control methods to examine long-term exposure across demographics and socio-economic groups. The study will also explore whether pollution triggers a population-specific genetic signature that may lead to cancer.

Dr Shankar said rising cases among non-smokers, especially women and young adults, are a concern. The findings aim to help develop risk-based screening models and inform policy to address the growing health burden.