AIIMS to prepare demo of master plan of a new emergency block

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to prepare a demo of the master plan. A world-class medical university and 3D designs of proposed clinical, research and academic blocks have been displayed at the institute.



The expansion of emergency service has been planned under the master plan of AIIMS. With the implementation of the master plan, the nature of the premier medical institute of the country is going to be change completely.

Along with this, the medical facilities for treatment of patients are also going to be doubled.

Under this project, an emergency block of 300 beds is going to be made and because of this, number of beds in the emergency department of AIIMS is going to increase by almost two and half times.

Due to this new initiative, serious patients who reach emergency will get big relief in treatment. Presently, the institute is dealing with the shortage of beds for the emergency.

Approximately, doctors have to deal with the 250 to 300 patients daily in emergency but there are about 120 beds for the emergency department.

Due to non-availability of beds, patients have to lie on stretchers for hours outside the emergency and dozens of patients are seen lying on stretchers outside the emergency of AIIMS even in the winter season.

The AIIMS is going to be rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 9,053 crore. The Environment Department has already given approval for this mega project in September 2022.

The construction is going to begin in 2023 and 3,000 beds are going be increased in AIIMS and 50 new operation theaters also going to be built.

Under this project, seven clinical towers are also going to be built for the treatment of patients.

The emergency block will have a special corridor for ambulances which will be connected to the Red Zone, so that ambulances can easily reach near the Red Zone and helipad will also be arranged.