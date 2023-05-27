AIIMS to make its campus fully wi-fi enabled

New Delhi: The AIIMS administration has constituted a committee which will be tasked with making its Delhi campus fully Wi-Fi enabled, an office memorandum issued on Friday said.



AIIMS Delhi has a mix of patient care, academics and research activities, which requires 24x7 campuswide secure Wi-Fi connectivity, it said. “It has been noted that currently only new buildings are Wi-Fi enabled and majority of the campus has very poor WiFi connectivity which is causing great discomfort to patients, staff and visitors alike,” Director Dr M Srinivas was quoted as saying in the memorandum. The lack of a common Wi-Fi network has led to many departments setting up Wi-Fi networks of their own to facilitate their day-to-day working making it difficult to monitor the said networks centrally for any cyber threats, it said.

“In line with the global best practices adopted by various medical universities for patient care, teaching, research, good governance and for optimal deployment of Integrated Medical University Information System, it is desirable that the entire AllMS New Delhi campus is Wi-Fi enabled,” the memo said. Strong Wi-Fi connectivity will also help in implementation of eCasualty and elCU, allow easy access to eLibrary, etc. and help in seamless sharing of data and files on a secure network across AIIMS, it added.

The five-member committee will float an Expression of Interest (EOI) for deployment of a campuswide Wi-Fi network by June 15. It will also request interested firms to survey the campus and submit their gap analysis report and solution design by July 15, according to the memo.

The committee will simultaneously discuss options to boost Wi-Fi connectivity in the campus with various mobile and broadband internet service providers by using existing fiber networks here and ensure implementation of the best available solutions in a timely manner, it said.