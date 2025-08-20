AIIMS to host workshop on advanced microscopy

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is set to host an intensive workshop titled “Advanced Microscopic Imaging” on September 19–20, 2025, at the Electron Microscope Facility, Department of Anatomy, Convergence Block. Supported by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) under the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), this two-day programme is tailored to empower scientists, faculty members, and researchers with hands-on expertise in state-of-the-art microscopic imaging techniques. The workshop will encompass both lectures and practical sessions on sophisticated imaging modalities such as confocal, super-resolution, atomic-force, transmission electron, and scanning electron microscopy. Additionally, participants will benefit from specialised training in cryo-electron microscopy for macromolecules, electron tomography, and super-resolution imaging preparation, supplemented by a guided tour of the SAIF AIIMS facility .

Dr. Subhash C. Yadav said the initiative bridges theory with practice, offering 25 participants mentorship from experts. The workshop seeks to boost India’s bio-imaging research and foster collaboration across medicine, biology, and material sciences. Registration is via AIIMS portal.