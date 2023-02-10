AIIMS to convert existing wards into intensive care units

New Delhi: To improve patient care for those who come from different states, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) authorities have taken a decision to convert existing wards into intensive care units and high-dependency units.



The institute has given directions to all its clinical departments to create their own small Intensive care unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) within their wards.

AIIMS Director has issued an order and in that order, he stated that it has been noted that currently, the percentage of ICU and HDU beds in AIIMS, New Delhi, is less than 10%. This number is required to rise above 30% after the implementation of the AIIMS master plan.

However, in the interim, there is a requirement to make a concerted effort to augment our critical care capacity by converting a few existing ward beds to ICU and HDU beds. This shall also help us transition to a higher critical care capacity in a graded

manner.

The order further states that all clinical departments of the institute need to submit their projections for the augmentation of ICU and HDU beds by February 28, 2023.

The institute also directed the departments to optimally utilize the existing medical equipment and procure new medical equipment if required by projecting the same in the department budget for the financial year 2023-24.