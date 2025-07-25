AIIMS to boost Hindi usage in official work as per govt’s directive

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued a directive aiming to increase the use of Hindi in official correspondence, in line with the annual programmme of the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

As per the notification released by AIIMS’s Hindi Section, the use of Hindi in original official communication within the institute stood at 76.46 per cent as of March 31, 2025. However, the government’s target for institutions in Region ‘A’-which includes AIIMS-is 100 per cent.

This shortfall was discussed with urgency in two high-level meetings: one chaired by the Additional Director (Administration) of AIIMS and another by the Joint Secretary (Official Language) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Both meetings stressed the need for immediate corrective measures to achieve full compliance.

Following its Official Language Implementation Committee meeting, AIIMS has announced several measures to strengthen the use of Hindi across all departments. Staff trained in Hindi typing or shorthand will be more actively involved in handling e-files and documentation. Key documents such as orders, tenders, contracts, and notifications must now be issued in both Hindi and English.

Replies to correspondence received in Hindi must be written in Hindi, and responses to English letters from Regions ‘A’ and ‘B’ are to be sent in Hindi or bilingually. Receipt acknowledgements will be in Hindi, and office registers must carry bilingual headings with entries preferably in Hindi.

Administrative meetings should be held in Hindi as much as possible, with agendas and minutes recorded in the language. Hindi note options available in the e-office system will also be encouraged. Additionally, all public displays, letterheads, stamps, and website content must now be bilingual to boost the visibility and usage of Hindi within the institute.

AIIMS departments have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines to meet the annual goals set by the Official Language Department and to support the broader agenda of Hindi promotion in

government institutions.