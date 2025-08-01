AIIMS tightens protocols for admin efficiency via e-office

NEW DELHI: In a strong move to enhance administrative efficiency, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued a fresh reminder reiterating the Director’s instructions for timely disposal of official matters through the e-Office system, especially when staff members proceed on leave.

The Office Memorandum, signed by Chief Administrative Officer B.S. Gill, underscores the growing concern over persistent delays in administrative processes due to inadequate planning before employees go on leave. The communication highlights the Director’s serious view of continued non-compliance with earlier directives issued on January 28, 2025.

To ensure uninterrupted workflow, AIIMS has laid down strict measures to streamline administrative operations.

Staff members are required to complete or delegate all pending tasks in the e-Office system before going on leave, while immediate supervisors must assign competent substitutes and provide them necessary access and briefing. The designated substitute is expected to ensure timely execution of tasks and report any delays to higher authorities. AIIMS has also urged all employees to make full use of e-Office features such as task reminders, automation, and tracking tools, with departments advised to conduct regular training to improve digital proficiency.

The memo was sent to all AIIMS divisions, including NCI Jhajjar and finance units. It stressed strict compliance to ensure efficiency and accountability at the premier healthcare institution.