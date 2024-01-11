AIIMS takes proactive measures to address underutilisation of beds

New Delhi: AIIMS New Delhi is taking proactive measures to address bed availability and patient comfort.



The institution, known for its commitment to healthcare services, acknowledges an underutilisation of approximately 50 per cent of its over 1,500 beds, despite previous reports suggesting otherwise.

AIIMS Director Prof M Srinivas conducted rounds in surrounding areas, finding that some individuals outside at night were not active patients but were taking advantage of free accommodations. In response, AIIMS New Delhi is implementing practical measures:

Visible signage will highlight Vishram Sadan availability, guiding patients and attendants. A real-time dashboard, operational by February 29,

2024, will display bed availability and aid in nationwide facility planning.

Entry will be limited to patients with bed recommendations from their clinical team, based on ABHA ID/AADHAR Number/UHID.

CCTV surveillance and nightly physical verification will ensure accurate occupancy records. The electric shuttle service to Vishram Sadans will see increased frequency.

AIIMS is also working on a new mega Vishram Sadan with approximately 2,000 beds at Ansari Nagar West Campus, and requests for land allocation under CSR for additional Vishram Sadans have been sent to neighbouring states. These measures aim to enhance social infrastructure, particularly benefiting patients facing financial constraints, aligning with AIIMS New Delhi’s commitment to ensuring optimal healthcare services and comfort for all.