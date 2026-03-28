AIIMS surgeons remove 21.8 kg uterine sarcoma tumour in high-risk operation

NEW DELHI: Doctors at AIIMS Delhi’s Dr B R Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (Dr BRA-IRCH) successfully removed a massive 21.8-kg tumour from a 46-year-old woman diagnosed with advanced uterine sarcoma this week.



The Delhi resident, who was also recently diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension, had endured progressive abdominal fullness for four months, followed by severe distension, pain, and functional limitations over the last three months. However, she reported no bowel or bladder issues.

After receiving initial symptomatic treatment, she underwent evaluation and was found to have a gigantic mass filling her entire abdomen and pelvis, according to Dr M D Ray, a professor in the Department of Surgical Oncology at Dr BRA-IRCH.

“On examination, we found a tumour measuring approximately 45 cm, occupying the whole abdomen,” Dr Ray said.

The rapidly growing mass was compressing vital organs like the kidneys and ureters, risking renal failure within a month or two. It also triggered lower back pain, walking difficulties, and respiratory distress.

On March 23, the team performed an exploratory laparotomy, which revealed the tumour’s origin in the uterus. Surgeons excised the uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the enormous tumour in a gruelling five-hour procedure.

The operation carried high risks, including potential rupture of major vessels and massive haemorrhage leading to shock, Dr Ray explained.

Yet, blood loss was limited to 500 ml, managed with one unit of packed red blood cells (PRBC) intraoperatively.

Post-surgery, the patient was shifted to ICU for monitoring, with anaesthetist Dr Rakesh Garg overseeing care. She began walking the next day and is recovering well, likely to be discharged soon. Doctors said even massive tumours can be effectively treated with expert care.