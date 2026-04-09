AIIMS stresses scientific approach to healthcare

New Delhi: Marking World Health Day, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences emphasised the role of science-based healthcare and collaborative research in strengthening the country’s public health system.



Addressing to ANI, Director M. Srinivas noted that this year’s theme, “Together for Health, Stand with Science,” highlights the need for collective efforts in advancing medical research and improving healthcare delivery. He underlined the importance of working in unison to ensure better outcomes for patients.

The premier medical institution continues to play a crucial role in providing accessible and affordable healthcare services, catering to a large number of patients from across the country. Its contribution to medical education and specialised treatment remains significant.

Dr. Srinivas also pointed to the growing importance of integrating digital health systems and expanding medical infrastructure to meet rising healthcare demands.