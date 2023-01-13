AIIMS strengthens its e-hospital network to prevent cyber attacks

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has taken a decision to strengthen its e-hospital network and protect the institute from cyber attack. The computer facility department is going to be responsible for the security of the e-hospital network and they are going to maintain the database of all the IT equipment accessing the same.



According to an office memorandum issued by institute director Dr M Srinivas, the AIIMS LAN or internet will not be used or allowed for any other purpose. The order also states that the security of such open internet networks and their connected devices (anti-virus, strong passwords, responsible internet access, etc.) are going to be the responsibility of the respective user departments. They will maintain a database of all users and equipment allowed or authorized to connect to the open internet network.

The order added that for open internet services which are occupied by user departments, the engineering services department is going to facilitate power point requirements and coordinate with MTNL service providers for lay of internet cable or wire and also maintain the database.

According to the order, under no circumstances can a computer or device have a simultaneous (wired or wireless) connection with AIIMS LAN or internet and open internet. All departments using the internet will have to ensure that no personal Wi-Fi routers are connected to AIIMS LAN or internet and no unauthorized computer or end-point gadgets are connected to AIIMS LAN or internet.