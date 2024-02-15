AIIMS says over 23K beneficiaries availed benefits since 2018

Over 23,000 beneficiaries have availed benefits under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme at the AIIMS here since September 2018, with a majority of the patients seeking treatment in the departments of medical oncology followed by ophthalmology, general medicine, orthopaedics and neurosurgery.

As far as complex surgeries are concerned, 730 procedures for congenital heart diseases have been performed followed by 557 total hip replacements and 148 total knee replacements under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

According to data provided by the AIIMS, 5,179 beneficiaries availed benefits of the scheme under medical oncology followed by 4,275 under the department of ophthalmology, 3,169 under general medicine, 2,260 under orthopaedics and 2,223 under neurosurgery till January 24.

“The AIIMS, Delhi proudly announces the successful and effective implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY) scheme. AIIMS has a centralised Ayushman Bharat Kendra located near gate no 1 which runs 24x7 for the smooth implementation of the scheme,” the hospital said in a statement. The Centre is run through Patient Care Managers and Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitra supervised by a designated medical social welfare officer in-charge.

“The Ayushman Bharat team is dedicated to facilitate maximum utilisation of scheme by beneficiaries and have worked towards inclusion of all entitled beneficiaries coming to AIIMS, Delhi,” the statement said.