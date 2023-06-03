AIIMS revises stipend of nursing interns by 26 times

New Delhi: The All India institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has decided to increase the stipend of nursing students undertaking internships by nearly 26 times.



Now, the nursing students to receive stipend of Rs 13,150 per month. So far, the nursing interns used to get only Rs 500 as monthly remuneration. The students have been demanding this for a long time.

The move has come almost a year after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in July 2022 has ordered the revision of the stipend for nursing interns at nursing colleges which are associated with Central government hospitals.

According to an an order issued by the AIIMS Registrar Dr. Sanjeev Lalwani, the AIIMS has increased the rate of stipend to be paid to B.Sc (Nursing) students from Rs 500 per month to Rs 13,150 per month during the six months period of internship.