AIIMS Research Day highlights 70-yr legacy of medical innovation

New Delhi:The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, marked 70 years of service to the nation with the observance of AIIMS Research Day 2026, underscoring the institution’s enduring legacy of scientific inquiry, clinical excellence and public service. In a message to the AIIMS community, Director Prof. M. Srinivas reflected on the journey of the premier medical institution and its evolving role in addressing India’s growing healthcare challenges.



Established in 1956, AIIMS was envisioned not merely as a hospital or teaching centre, but as a national institution committed to generating knowledge in the service of society. Over the decades, the institute’s researchers, clinicians, scientists, nurses, students and staff have contributed to shaping modern medical practice in India, strengthening public health systems and influencing health policy at both national and international levels.

Highlighting the significance of Research Day, Prof. Srinivas described it as a reflection of the depth and diversity of work underway across the institute. He noted that research at AIIMS continues to move beyond academic achievement, translating evidence into improved patient care, stronger healthcare systems and better health outcomes. The emphasis, he said, remains on asking meaningful questions and finding solutions that respond to real-world health needs.

As India’s health challenges grow increasingly complex, the Director stressed that AIIMS’ responsibility as a national institution is also expanding. He pointed to the institute’s ability to integrate scientific rigour with compassion and evidence with action as

its greatest strength.

Research conducted at AIIMS, he observed, forms the foundation for innovation in treatment, advances

in clinical practice and informed policymaking.