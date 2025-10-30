AIIMS receives cases of eye injury due to carbide guns

New Delhi: For the first time, AIIMS-Delhi has received cases of eye injuries caused by carbide guns during Diwali festivities, as experts demanded a ban on the manufacture, sale and purchase of such chemical firecrackers.

According to doctors, the Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences in AIIMS recorded a notable spike in firecracker-related eye injuries this year. It received 190 eye injury cases, of which 18-20 were due to carbide guns, they said.

Last year, 160 people had sought treatment for eye injuries at the premier national referral institute for ocular trauma, during the Diwali period, said Dr Radhika Tandon, the chief of RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences.

“This time, the number has increased to 190, with more patients continuing to report even after the festival. This reflects a 19 per cent rise in ocular injury cases compared to last year,” Dr Tandon said.

“A disturbing trend that was witnessed this time is the emergence of severe chemical burn-like injuries. Out of 190 cases, 18-20 patients sought treatment for eye injuries directly linked to carbide guns,” she said.

These crude homemade guns are made using a PVC pipe and calcium carbide, which produces acetylene gas after reacting with water and explodes upon contact with a spark. Plastic fragments ejected from the pipe act like shrapnel and can cause serious injuries.

Dr Tandon explained that these guns cause powerful

blasts and release metal hydroxide fumes.

Farmers have been using it for the past several years to scare away monkeys and birds. This year, it became a firecracker in the hands of children.

Experts say that fumes following an explosion caused by carbide guns lead to multiple foreign particles getting embedded in the cornea, resulting in severe eye injuries.

“We have seen patients where their corneas have become white, the surface has become raw, and numerous particles are studded

there. Such explosions can cause devastating chemical and thermal damage to the ocular surface, leading to permanent corneal opacification and irreversible visual loss,” Dr

Tandon said.

Experts have stressed the urgent need for strict regulation and prohibition of such hazardous devices. Their demand comes amid an increase in severe eye injuries across the country, particularly among children, due to chemical firecrackers.

More than 100 people, most of them children aged between 8 and 14 years, were hospitalised in Bhopal and neighbouring Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh due to injuries sustained after using carbide guns on Diwali.

Dr Namrata Sharma, a professor at the Dr R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, emphasised that many people are learning to make carbide guns by watching videos online. She cautioned that this trend needs to be checked and sensitisation activities should be carried out at the school level.

She further informed that of the total 190 ocular injury cases at AIIMS-Delhi, 44 per cent were reported from Delhi-NCR, while 56 per cent originated from neighbouring states, mainly Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana.

The doctor said 17 per cent of the patients had bilateral eye involvement,

indicating the high-risk nature of these injuries. Forty-four per cent of patients sustained open globe injuries, necessitating immediate surgical

intervention to preserve ocular anatomy and residual vision, she said.

The remaining cases comprised chemical burns and blunt trauma due to sparks, debris, or noxious gases emitted by burning firecrackers, Dr Sharma added.