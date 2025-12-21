AIIMS RDA prez gets 2nd rank in super-speciality exam

NEW DELHI: Dr. Sai Kaustubh, president of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has achieved a significant academic milestone. He secured 2nd rank in the All India Merit List (AML) in the national super-specialty examination and has earned admission at AIIMS New Delhi in the highly prestigious super-specialty program of Surgical Gastroenterology, Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB), and Liver Transplant Surgery.

This achievement not only reflects Dr. Sai Kaustubh’s exceptional academic excellence but also highlights his deep understanding of surgery, consistent hard work, and unwavering dedication. Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant Surgery are considered among the most complex and challenging fields in medical science, where securing admission is extremely competitive. Notably, Dr. Sai Kaustubh is currently serving as the president of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) at AIIMS New Delhi. In this role, he has effectively represented various academic and administrative concerns of resident doctors before the institute.

