AIIMS prof assigned add’l responsibility of security services

NEW DELHI: With a view to streamline coordination between security department and patients, faculty and students, AIIMS additional professor of anaesthesiology Dr Shailendra Kumar has been given additional responsibility of officer in-charge of security services at the institute.

The officer in-charge (OIC) of security will ensure that the needs of patients, staff and students are considered in a more holistic manner while planning deployment of security guards.

“The OIC (Security) shall be the interface between the security department and AllMS patients, faculty, staff and students to ensure their needs are considered in a more holistic manner while planning deployment of security guards and various policies related to security matters at the hospital,” an order issued on February

11 stated.

The OIC (Security) shall be a special invitee to all committee meetings wherein the chief security officer is a member

or chairman.