AIIMS outsources private ward facilities on pilot basis

New Delhi: AIIMS, New Delhi, has taken a decision to outsource its facility management and patient assistance services in private ward number 3 on a pilot basis. According to an office memorandum issued by the institute's director Dr M Srinivas, the institute has decided to outsource the facility management and patient facilitation services in private ward number 3 on a pilot basis and it is also including 24 hours reception and helpdesk facility.



The memorandum also states that other facilities which have been outsourced are going to be the cafeteria with room service facility (excluding patient diet), housekeeping and facility management, excluding engineering works, linen and laundry services for patients and their attendants, an administrative dashboard for room occupancy and availability status, internal security and access control, feedback and complaint management system, valet parking service on direct chargeable basis, private attendant services on direct chargeable basis and transport facility for admitted patients on direct chargeable basis.