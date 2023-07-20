AIIMS organises 5k & 3k Marathon for Blood Donation Awareness

In celebration of the National Medical Laboratory Professionals’ Week 2023, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) organised a 5k and 3k Marathon for Blood Donation Awareness. The event took place on July 17, 2023 at the JLN Auditorium. A turnout of 300 enthusiastic participants demonstrated their commitment to the cause, with approximately 200 individuals donating blood during the event. The 5k and 3k Marathon for Blood Donation Awareness attracted individuals from diverse backgrounds, united by their shared commitment to the noble cause. Medical professionals, students, volunteers, and members of the public enthusiastically joined hands to make the event a memorable success. Under the theme of “Empowering Health through Blood Donation,” AIIMS took the initiative to organise this marathon, aiming to raise awareness about the critical importance of blood donation and its life-saving potential. Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS New Delhi, expressed gratitude to the medical laboratory professionals and all the participants whose active involvement led to the success of this event.