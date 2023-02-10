AIIMS orders inquiry after death of woman due to delay in treatment

New Delhi: The AIIMS administration has launched an inquiry into the allegations of delay in treatment at the hospital’s emergency leading to the death of a 75-year-old woman.

The family of the deceased has alleged that they were made to go through the registration formalities in a time period of around five-six hours, apparently to hide the fact that the woman was waiting at the emergency for such a long time for treatment.

According to them, the patient, Badamo Devi, a resident of Neb Sarai here, was taken to the emergency department of AIIMS at 11.30 pm on Wednesday and around 12.30 am, the registration slip was given to her son.

“However, we were turned away from the emergency citing no availability of

beds. We were asked to take the patient to some other hospital,” the woman’s son Vijay Kumar said.

As it was late in the night, the family waited outside the AIIMS emergency only and kept on requesting for admission.

As the woman’s condition deteriorated at around 4.30 am and the family demanded treatment, she was taken to the emergency where the family was asked to get the registration slip all over again.

“After getting the slip for the second time, I went back to find that my mother had already passed away,” Vijay said.

The son claimed that had his mother been attended to on time, she would have survived. “This is sheer negligence on the part of such a premiere hospital,” he said.