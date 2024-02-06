AIIMS oncologists urge heightened awareness to combat cancer

New Delhi: Oncologists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi stressed the need for heightened awareness to combat various cancer cases across the nation.



Prof Sushma Bhatnagar, Chief of the Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH) at Delhi-AIIMS, emphasized the curability of cancer when detected early, citing a 60-70 per cent effective treatment rate at earlier stages.

Prof Bhatnagar underscored that cancer, often associated with death, can be effectively treated if identified in its initial stages. Dr Ajay Gogia, Additional Professor in the Department of Medical Oncology at IRCH, pointed out the alarming fact that 70 per cent of breast cancers are diagnosed in advanced stages, significantly reducing the chances of survival.

Dr Gogia stressed the importance of early detection, noting that the survival rate is 90 pc in the first stage, dropping to 70 pc in the second stage, 50 pc in the third stage, and a mere 20 pc in the fourth stage. He also introduced immune therapy, proving effective in lung cancer, prostate cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer. Notably, immune therapy exhibits efficacy across all stages of breast cancer.

Highlighting the gut microbiome’s role in cancer development, an expert spoke to Millennium Post and cautioned against frequent antibiotic use, emphasizing its impact on the symbiotic relationship with our system. In immunotherapy, effective coordination with gut microbiomes is crucial, as research indicates a strong link to our immune response.