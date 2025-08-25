AIIMS notifies reimbursement of education allowance and hostel subsidy

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has formally announced the implementation of reimbursement for Children Education Allowance (CEA) and Hostel Subsidy in line with the Government of India’s New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

According to an official memorandum issued by AIIMS on August 18, the decision follows the directions of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), conveyed earlier through its office memorandum dated March 14, 2024. The policy introduces significant modifications to ensure broader coverage for government employees’ children pursuing school and diploma education.

As per the revised norms, CEA and Hostel Subsidy will now be admissible from three classes prior to Class I up to Class XII, regardless of class nomenclature. In addition, children enrolled in diploma or certificate courses from Polytechnic, ITI, or Engineering Colleges after Class X will also be eligible for the allowance, provided no prior subsidy has been availed for Classes XI and XII. The memorandum allows one-time reimbursement relaxation for employees’ children repeating classes under NEP 2020, effective 2023–24; AIIMS urged departments to ensure smooth implementation.