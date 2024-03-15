AIIMS New Delhi introduces SAHAS —advancing HR & financial management

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has introduced the pilot launch of the ‘System for AIIMS Human Resources & Accounting Services (SAHAS).’ Developed in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the initiative aims to transform human resource management and financial operations within the institution.



SAHAS boasts several key features, including the assignment of PAN number-linked unique employee codes for all AIIMS personnel, digitization of human resource management processes to heighten efficiency and accessibility, robust management and auditing of financial transactions to improve transparency and accountability, and the integration of procurement, engineering, and financial management functions to optimize resource utilisation.

The pilot phase of SAHAS, scheduled to commence on April 1, 2024, will activate several essential functionalities. These include electronically maintaining service files for employees, leveraging SAHAS for financial management tasks such as budget allocation, payroll processing, fund booking, and payments, transferring the Procurement Digital Library to SAHAS for smoother procurement procedures, and incorporating the Engineering Department into SAHAS for invoice processing to ensure consistent and transparent payments.

During this transitional phase, AIIMS New Delhi underscores that payments for stores and engineering-related invoices will only be processed if corresponding entries are made in SAHAS. While the old digital library on

Tryton will remain accessible in archival mode for reference purposes, SAHAS will be the primary platform for all financial and procurement transactions.

Dr. (Prof) M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, New Delhi, emphasized, “AIIMS New Delhi is committed to leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency, transparency, and accountability. The launch of SAHAS marks a significant milestone in this journey, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to excellence in healthcare and administration.”