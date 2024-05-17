AIIMS New Delhi enhances transparency in transport services

NEW DELHI: AIIMS, New Delhi, is taking proactive steps to enhance transparency and efficiency in its transport services, with a focus on accountability. Recognising operational inefficiencies impacting transport services, particularly with outsourced providers, AIIMS New Delhi has issued directives for rotational administrative assignments, GPS tracking, and monitoring and mandating GPS devices.



No faculty member, official, or staff will oversee transport administrative duties for more than three years. A transparent matrix will outline responsibilities, with compliance review by May 31, 2024.All in-house vehicles will have GPS systems. Monthly reconciliation of vehicle records with GPS data will be mandatory.

External providers must install GPS devices by June 30, 2024, granting access to AIIMS officials. Bill verification will rely on GPS data.