AIIMS neurosurgeon dies by suicide in Delhi’s Gautam Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old doctor working at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was found dead in an apparent suicide at his residence in Gautam Nagar, Delhi, on Sunday.



According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas Police Station around 2 pm regarding the incident. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered Dr Raj Ghoniya, a permanent resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, unconscious. He was immediately transported to AIIMS Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Dr Ghoniya was serving as a senior resident in the neurosurgery department at the AIIMS Trauma Centre located in Safdarjung Enclave. Authorities recovered a suicide note from his residence in which he stated that he was taking this step of his own will and did not hold anyone responsible for his decision. Additionally, used vials of medicines and syringes were found at the scene.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to Dr Ghoniya’s death. “We have collected all necessary evidence from the spot and are speaking to his colleagues and family members to understand if there were any personal or professional issues that might have led to this incident,” a senior police official said. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.