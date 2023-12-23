AIIMS launches pilot study to assess efficacy of lung cancer treatment

New Delhi: To address the alarming rise of lung cancer cases in India, the AIIMS Department of Pulmonary, Critical care, and Sleep Medicine is launching a pilot study that aims to assess the efficacy of low dose computed tomography (CT) scans in detecting lung cancer at its early stages.



With 103,371 reported cases in 2022 alone and most diagnoses occurring at advanced stages, the need for early detection is crucial.

The study targets heavy smokers aged 50 years and above, offering free low dose CT scans as part of the screening process. This proactive approach hopes to identify potential cases in their early phases, potentially improving outcomes and overall survival rates.

“The objective is to extend a crucial opportunity for early detection,” stated officials from AIIMS, inviting heavy smokers to participate in the study. However, the study’s duration is limited to a few months or until the desired number of participants is reached.

Dr Ayush Goel, a senior resident, emphasised the critical impact of timely cancer diagnosis on survival rates. He spoke to Millennium Post and highlighted that achieving a cure-based outcome is contingent upon detecting cancer at its earliest stage.

By identifying the illness early, patients can undergo surgical intervention rather than resorting to chemotherapy. This approach not only improves the overall situation but also significantly increases the likelihood of complete eradication of cancer, offering a comprehensive cure to the individual.