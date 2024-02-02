AIIMS, Labour Ministry ink MoU on rheumatological disorders

New Delhi: AIIMS New Delhi’s Department of Rheumatology has joined forces with the Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE), Government of India, in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).



This collaboration aims to bring hope and resilience to individuals with disabilities stemming from rheumatological disorders. The MoU anticipates addressing various challenges faced by these patients, including economic upliftment and vocational rehabilitation, with a focus on several key aspects.

The MoU will provide institutionalised support for the economic upliftment of patients, offering better opportunities for vocational rehabilitation and fostering resilience.

To address the certification gap in employable skills among patients with rheumatological diseases, the MoU will collaborate with the National Career Service Centres for Differently Abled (NCSC-DA).

Furthermore, the initiative seeks to alleviate the significant burden on caregivers, often associated with the chronic nature of rheumatological illnesses. Economic independence resulting from the MoU’s initiatives is expected to provide relief to caregivers and empower the patients.

The collaboration also plans to create opportunities for patients with disabilities to participate in job fairs organized by NCSC-DA, facilitating gainful employment and career progression.