AIIMS issues health advisory as post-Diwali smog chokes Delhi

New Delhi: As Delhi continues to choke under a thick blanket of post-Diwali smog, doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have issued a strong public advisory, warning citizens about the severe health risks posed by the city’s toxic air and unsafe firecracker practices. The institute has urged residents to take immediate precautions to protect themselves and their families from escalating respiratory and ocular hazards.

According to AIIMS data, the national capital has witnessed a 19 per cent rise in firecracker-related eye injuries this festive season, with over 190 patients treated for burns and trauma.

A particularly alarming trend has been the surge in accidents caused by illegal carbide guns, crude explosive devices often mishandled by children. “Why should you blame these kids? They want to have fun,” said Dr. Sudarshan Kumar Khokhar, Professor of Ophthalmology at the RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS. “The power of crackers used in the USA or Australia is tenfold that of those in India, but those are used in a controlled environment. We lack civic sense. Crackers are not meant for the public to use we should put a ban on them right away.”

Doctors have also warned that worsening air pollution levels are aggravating eye, lung, and heart conditions across Delhi. With the Air Quality Index hovering between “severe” and “hazardous,” AIIMS has recommended limiting outdoor exposure, wearing N95 masks, using air purifiers, and keeping children and the elderly indoors. Citizens have been urged to seek prompt medical help in cases of persistent cough, breathlessness, or eye irritation.

Meanwhile, growing public frustration over the city’s unbreathable air has sparked civil action.

On Sunday, a group of Delhi parents and environmental activists staged a protest near India Gate, demanding stronger anti-pollution measures. However, due to large crowds gathering in the area, police restricted the demonstration. urged both citizens and the government to act decisively against pollution sources.

Experts at AIIMS reiterated that while “green crackers” may emit 30 per cent less pollution, the cumulative environmental toll remains high. They called for a complete ban on public sale and unregulated use of fireworks.

“Public health and festive spirit can coexist,” Dr. Khokhar added. “But it begins with awareness, discipline, and civic responsibility. Until we treat pollution as a collective crisis, Delhi will continue to pay the price for its carelessness.”