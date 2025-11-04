AIIMS issues advisory as Capital’s air quality worsens

New Delhi: As Delhi continues to reel under deteriorating air quality, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued an advisory urging residents to take preventive measures to protect themselves from the adverse health effects of pollution.

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping to severe levels across the national capital, AIIMS emphasised the growing health risks associated with prolonged exposure to polluted air. The institution warned that fine particulate matter and toxic pollutants could aggravate respiratory ailments, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic conditions, particularly among children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health issues.

In its advisory, AIIMS recommended several evidence-based steps for the public. Citizens were advised to monitor daily air quality levels, limit outdoor activities, especially during early mornings and late evenings when pollution levels are highest; wear N95 or N99 masks when stepping outdoors. The institute also suggested keeping windows closed, using air purifiers indoors, and ensuring adequate hydration to minimise

health risks. AIIMS further stressed the importance of avoiding outdoor exercises during high pollution hours, maintaining indoor cleanliness, and reducing sources of indoor pollution, such as incense sticks or smoking. The advisory also encouraged citizens to seek medical attention if they experience persistent cough, breathlessness, or eye irritation.

Highlighting the role of public awareness, AIIMS underscored that while government agencies continue efforts to reduce pollution at the source, individual precautions are crucial to minimize health impacts. “Simple preventive measures can go a long way in safeguarding one’s health during this critical period,” the advisory stated.

The institute’s appeal comes as Delhi’s air quality turns ‘severe’, triggering emergency measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).