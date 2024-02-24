AIIMS introduces virtual autopsy as alternative

In an initiative aimed at transforming the post-mortem experience, the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, under the leadership of Dr Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Professor & Head, has introduced Virtual Autopsy in India, redefining traditional autopsy practices.

Recognising the emotional toll conventional autopsies take on grieving families, the introduction of Virtual Autopsy offers a minimally invasive alternative, ensuring dignity and respect for the deceased while providing valuable insights for medical investigations.

Virtual Autopsy, pioneered in India through a joint collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Headquarters, marks a significant milestone not only in Indian medical history but also across Southeast Asia.

Since its inception, over 100 cases have been successfully conducted using virtual means, offering profound relief to bereaved relatives and ensuring the dignified management of the deceased.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar Gupta emphasized the increased evidentiary value and credibility of post-mortem reports through Virtual Autopsy, underscoring its pivotal role in medical education and research. Techniques like post-mortem CT Angiography are being leveraged to determine the cause of sudden death in young adults, while rich radiological data obtained from PMCT scanning facilitates medical research in clinical medicine and anthropology.

The Centre for Advanced Research & Excellence (CARE) in Virtual Autopsy boasts a dedicated research facility spanning 2400 square feet, equipped with state-of-the-art PMCT setup interconnected with an Odourless Modular Autopsy suite and post-mortem embalming wing. Compliance with radiation safety regulations ensures the highest standards of safety and accuracy in procedures. With an extension granted by the ICMR for its sixth year, the centre has emerged as a pioneering hub for advancing virtual autopsy technologies nationwide.