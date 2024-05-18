AIIMS initiates early office & research space allocation

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has announced the early allocation of office, academic, and research space for its faculty members.



According to Office Memorandum dated January 23, 2024, the AIIMS Space Committee has mapped out all available spaces across the institution. This effort ensures that vacant areas are effectively allocated to faculty members for their academic and research needs.

Each faculty member will receive one office space within AIIMS New Delhi or its campuses, supporting their academic and research endeavours.

Faculty recruited under specific Centers/Blocks will be assigned office space within those areas. Shared office spaces will also be provided within their primary departments for occasional use.

Recognising the complexity and time-consuming nature of mapping the vast AIIMS campus, the institution is implementing proactive measures to expedite space allocation. A new online portal will be developed by the Computer Facility, allowing faculty to self-declare their current office and research spaces.

Faculty members occupying multiple office spaces have been encouraged to voluntarily declare the space they intend to vacate.

Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS New Delhi, stated, “The early allocation of office space underscores our commitment to providing a conducive environment for academic and research excellence. By optimising space utilisation, we aim to enhance collaboration and innovation among our faculty members.”

Faculty members have been requested to complete this declaration process by May 31, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition towards optimised space utilisation.