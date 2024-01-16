AIIMS, IIT develop a device that allows patient to speak without vocal cords

New Delhi: Dr. Alok Thakkar, Head of the ENT department, during a press meet revealed that All India Institute of Medical sciences (AIIMS) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) have developed a low cost device that allows patients to speak even in situations where vocal cords are removed.



The cost of such a device, already present globally, is around Rs 40,000, requiring replacement every six to seven months.

The tracheoesophageal speech prosthesis developed in India is expected to be priced under just Rs 2000.

AIIMS underscored the cost efficiency of the device following the recently concluded trial, which involved the implantation of the device in 20 patients. The successful trial demonstrated that patients can speak with the assistance of this device.

However, AIIMS clarified that they are currently not at a stage where the device can be allowed for market distribution. Yet, given the success of the trials, Thakkar is optimistic that this approval will happen soon.

AIIMS also clarified that the primary objective is to ensure accessibility to the public for widespread use.

Regarding the resistance of the device, AIIMS clarified that the constituent products are biologically safe.

Rigorous testing was conducted to ensure that this device matches all standards to make sure that it is safe for use.

The collaborative effort with IIT resulting in the AIIMS-IIT tracheoesophageal speech prosthesis exemplifies the institution’s innovative approach.